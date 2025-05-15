Delta to showcase next-gen data centre innovations

Author: Simon Rowley

The future of digital infrastructure demands heightened efficiency, resilience, and scalability. Delta, a provider of power and thermal management products, is ready to meet this challenge and will showcase its latest innovations at Datacloud Global Congress 2025, 3-5 June, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes.

As demands from AI, edge computing, and sustainability intensify, Delta provides the critical infrastructure backbone. Visitors can join the company to engage with industry leaders and discover how its ‘grid-to-chip’ portfolio empowers the next generation of data centres.

Delta’s products on show at the event, which are designed to unlock peak performance and efficiency, include:

Uninterruptible power and reliability : Visitors can explore Delta’s UPS systems, space-saving Li-ion battery solutions, and high-density, OCP-compliant power shelves – engineered for maximum uptime and efficiency.

Connect directly with Delta’s experts at Booth 20, where they will be on hand to discuss specific challenges and explore how the company’s integrated solutions can drive your data centre towards greater efficiency, sustainability, and future-readiness.

