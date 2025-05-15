Supermicro introduces new direct liquid-cooling innovation

Author: Simon Rowley

Supermicro has announced several improvements to its Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) solution that incorporate new technologies for cooling various server components, accommodate warmer liquid inflow temperatures, and introduce innovative mechanical designs that enhance AI per watt.

The Supermicro DLC-2 solution reduces data centre power consumption by up to 40% compared to air-cooled installations. These advanced technologies enable faster deployment and reduced time-to-online for cutting-edge liquid-cooled AI infrastructure. Additionally, the total cost of ownership decreases by up to 20%. The comprehensive cold plate coverage of components allows for lower fan speeds and fewer required fans, significantly reducing data centre noise levels to approximately 50dB.

“With the expected demand for liquid-cooled data centres rising to 30% of all installations, we realised that current technologies were insufficient to cool these new AI-optimised systems,” says Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “Supermicro continues to remain committed to innovation, green computing, and improving the future of AI, by significantly reducing data centre power and water consumption, noise, and space. Our latest liquid-cooling innovation, DLC-2, saves data centre electricity costs by up to 40%.”

Supermicro aims to save 20% of data centre costs and apply DLC-2 innovations as part of data centre building block solutions to make liquid-cooling more broadly available and accessible.

A significant component of the new liquid-cooling architecture is a GPU-optimised Supermicro server, which includes eight NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and two Intel Xeon 6 CPUs, all in just 4U of rack height. This system is designed to support increased supply coolant temperatures. This unique and optimised design incorporates cold plates for CPUs, GPUs, memory, PCIe switches, and voltage regulators. This design reduces the need for high-speed fans and rear-door heat exchangers, thereby lowering cooling costs for the data centre.

The new Supermicro DLC-2 stack supports the new 4U front I/O NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU system, and the in-rack Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) has an increased capacity of removing 250kW of heat generated per rack. The Supermicro DLC-2 solution also utilises vertical coolant distribution manifolds (CDMs) to remove hot liquid and return cooler liquid to the servers for the entire rack. The reduced rack space requirements enables more servers to be installed, increasing computing density per unit of floor space. The vertical CDM is available in various sizes, precisely matching the number of servers installed in the rack. The entire DLC-2 stack is fully integrated with Supermicro SuperCloud Composer software for data centre-level management and infrastructure orchestration.

The efficient liquid circulation and nearly full liquid-cooling heat capture coverage, at up to 98% per server rack, allow for an increase in the inlet liquid temperature at up to 45°C. The higher inlet temperature eliminates the need for chilled water, chiller compressor equipment cost, and additional power usage, saving up to 40% of data centre water consumption.

Combined with liquid-cooled server racks and clusters, DLC-2 also offers hybrid cooling towers as well as water towers as part of data centre building blocks. The hybrid cooling towers combine the features of standard dry and water towers into a single design. This is especially beneficial in data centre locations with strong seasonal temperature variation to reduce usage of resources and costs further.

Supermicro serves as a comprehensive one-stop solution provider with global manufacturing scale, delivering data centre-level solution design, liquid-cooling technologies, networking, cabling, a full data centre management software suite, L11 and L12 solution validation, onsite deployment, and professional service and support. With production facilities across San Jose, Europe, and Asia, Supermicro offers unmatched manufacturing capacity for liquid-cooled rack systems. This ensures timely delivery, reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), and consistent quality.

