atNorth to host 6G AI Sweden’s National AI Cloud

Author: Simon Rowley

atNorth, the Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its hosting of infrastructure that will support the development of a National AI Cloud in partnership with 6G AI Sweden.

6G AI Sweden has an agreement to acquire Nvidia’s latest AI-powered chips, the H200 and Blackwell GB200, which will support the development of a state-of-the-art National AI Cloud. This strategic move will also further the business’s mission to deliver cutting-edge AI innovation across various industries.

Located at atNorth’s SWE01 data centre in Stockholm, the National AI Cloud will ensure data sovereignty under Swedish jurisdiction and will be fully compliant with GDPR. Moreover, atNorth’s SWE01 site leverages renewable energy sources and heat reuse technology to minimise environmental impact, reflecting 6G AI Sweden’s commitment to sustainability.

“This agreement is an important milestone for establishing 6G AI Sweden as a leading provider of sovereign AI infrastructure in Sweden”, says M. A. Zaman, Founder & Chairman of 6G AI Sweden AB. “By incorporating Nvidia’s powerful AI technologies and hosting our infrastructure at atNorth’s SWE01 data centre, we are deploying a cutting-edge AI Cloud in Sweden and empowering businesses to embrace the future of AI in a responsible way”.

Anders Fryxell, Chief Sales Officer at atNorth, adds, “We look forward to hosting Sweden’s leading National AI Cloud at our SWE01 data centre. This partnership reflects a shared ethos of driving innovation while minimising environmental impact. Together, we are committed to supporting AI development in a sustainable and responsible way.”

This news follows the announcement of atNorth’s latest heat reuse partnership with Finnish retails giant, Kesko Corporation and the launch of its 2024 Sustainability Report. The business has also recently announced the securing of land in the Municipality of Sollefteå in Långsele, Sweden, for a potential new mega site to complement its existing metro sites in the country, and to contribute to its land bank.

