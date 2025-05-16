Datacloud Global Congress to mark its 20th anniversary

Author: Simon Rowley

techoraco, a provider of global digital infrastructure events, has once again partnered with Spa Communications, an award-winning PR, social media and content marketing agency for B2B technology, sustainability, and Fortune 500 digital infrastructure businesses, to support its media relations strategy for Datacloud Global Congress, the industry event for data centre, cloud, edge, and AI infrastructure professionals worldwide.

As part of its work, Spa has been tasked with building brand awareness, establishing new media partnerships and securing journalists from a host of national and business titles to join the event.

“We’re excited to partner with Spa Communications to mark our 20th anniversary for Datacloud Global Congress 2025,” says Annabel Helm, Managing Director, Datacloud, techoraco. “This year’s Congress is set to be the best yet and will provide delegates with the opportunity to share insights with leading decision-makers and industry experts from across the world. Having Spa on board to handle our media and PR relationships will enable us to reach the widest audience, enabling speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors to make long-lasting connections on a global scale for future success”.

Datacloud Global Congress will this year celebrate 20 years of bringing together the world’s leading names in data centre, AI, energy, sustainability and investment leaders to explore the industry’s most pressing trends, from AI disruption and sustainability to talent challenges and growth in emerging markets – while offering a unique platform for strategic networking and deal-making.

Opening the event will be Susanna Kass, Senior Advisor to Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP) – Operating Partner at Digital Gravity Infrastructure Partners, alongside Val Walsh, VP at Microsoft, and Otto Kreiter, Director Global Infrastructure, at Google. In this keynote session, the panel will discuss global scaling, and the power of future data centres in the AI era, deep diving into hyperscale build outlook and colocation leasing trade-offs.

Across the two days, other speakers include Dame Dawn Childs, CEO at Pure Data Centre, Doug Loewe, CEO at Kao Data, Thierry Chamayou, Vice-President of Cloud and Service Providers in EMEA at Schneider Electric, and Richard Bienfait, Chief Financial Officer at STACK Infrastructure.

Charlotte Wood, Account Director, Spa Communications, adds, “This year’s Datacloud Global Congress marks an important milestone that needs to be celebrated. The event has always held an outstanding reputation as a global cornerstone event for the industry, and we’re proud to partner with techoraco on such a pivotal edition of Datacloud to help engage more influencers across the trade media.

“The breadth of its new partners and press relations will add a new level to the conference, and we can build the platform into delivering significant value to its leading speakers and attendees today and for tomorrow.”

As part of its work, Spa Communications has successfully established new media partnerships with a host of key industry publications – including DCNN – ensuring that all participants, including sponsors, speakers and exhibitors, can share their news directly from the event and increase opportunities for press coverage.

Datacloud takes places in Cannes, Frances, on 3-5 June 2025. To ensure you don’t miss out on its conference line-up, register for your ticket today by visiting the event’s website by clicking here.

For more from Datacloud, click here.