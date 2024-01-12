Fast internet connectivity and stable networking are vital for a successful digital transformation. Eurofiber, the leading B2B technology specialist, runs a fibre network that is currently more than 70,500km long and growing by 50km every week. The company with over 600 employees is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers its customers ultra-modern infrastructure to drive forward digitalisation in business and society.

Mobile amplifiers throughout the fibre optic network

To ensure that the mighty pace of expansion of its network does not come at the expense of connection speeds, Eurofiber uses inline amplifiers (ILAs). These are placed roughly every 75km throughout the network and amplify the signal on the fibre. Among the technical solutions Eurofiber uses for its ILAs are Xubus Nodes from Delta. These turnkey, modular data centres are characterised by high performance, and above all, mobility. They are housed in various sizes of standardised containers, allowing them to be quickly and easily deployed to locations that do not yet have fully developed infrastructure but nonetheless require computing power. The Xubus Nodes come in five different configurations based on the IT workload and are also used in the expansion of 5G networks.

Tailored ILA design in record time

Eurofiber had its first, very positive, experience of using two Delta Xubus Nodes for a project back in mid-2022. To further expands its operations, the company required additional ILAs. However, the fibre network specialist did not want to use standardised Xubus Nodes. Instead, it asked Delta to develop a custom design focused on the lowest possible operating costs. In a short time window, the technical pre-sales team completely redesigned the system in line with the requirements, while the supply chain management team set about procuring the components needed.

Higher cost efficiency made easy

Thanks to its full-on commitment, Delta succeeded in supplying Eurofiber with two newly designed ILAs that delivered the desired efficiency improvements within the ambitious deadline. To permanently reduce operating costs, the newly custom-configured Xubus Nodes feature a number of differences compared with the off-the-shelf models. Cutting the power requirements down to size, the new ILAs use Delta DHP UPS modules in a N+4 configuration with a nominal rating of 30kW, replacing the original two 75kW UPS modules. The number of IT racks was also slashed in line with the customer’s requirements, from 13 to four. In addition, Delta swapped out its standard in-row cooling system for an energy efficient R32-based ceiling cooling system to minimise the power consumption. Fire protection has also been adapted according to Eurofiber’s requests. Since there is no staff working on site, the fire suppression system has been replaced by a normal fire alarm and a camera-based surveillance system that can be monitored remotely.

A broad portfolio of solutions and services from a single source

The engineering team adapted the standard Xubus solution, making numerous design modifications from the UPS and cooling to illumination and the number of racks, not to mention the cabling system, precisely in line with the customer’s requirements, without compromising stability or reliability. The full offer was complemented by a software solution to monitor all Delta-based ILAs in the field. Delta’s DCIM system allows customers to keep an eye on individual modules in its mobile data centres and monitor the real-time status remotely via cameras, including an analysis of power consumption. The status reports can be adjusted to reflect the customer’s individual needs and are displayed in a clear layout on a dashboard.

“Modifying the Xubus Nodes so they are tailored to the customer’s requirements has been a challenging task, which has given us a great deal of valuable experience,” says Mandy Ho, Sales Manager, Communication and Information Solutions BU, Delta EMEA. “We are already looking forward to future projects in which we can use this new knowledge to good effect.”

