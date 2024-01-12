NorthC has announced its plan to enter the Frankfurt data centre market. After meeting the required framework conditions, including the acquisition of a suitable plot of land, the company will now commence the development of a 5MW data centre in Frankfurt.

“Following our successful strategy of being present in both regional and central hubs, the entrance into the Frankfurt market confirms our continued growth trajectory,” says Alexandra Schless, CEO of NorthC Group.

“Being able to realise such a project within the Frankfurt city limits these times, makes us extremely proud and demonstrates our capabilities to deliver uniquely valuable solutions,” adds Frank Zachmann, MD DACH at NorthC.

