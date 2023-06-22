For many data centre managers, maintaining storage capacity for data is a continuously moving target. A fine line exists between investment in additional capacity, and leveraging and upgrading existing installations.

Data centres can cost anything from tens of millions of dollars upwards, with some of the industry’s behemoths reportedly having spent over a billion dollars on such infrastructure. And readiness to invest doesn’t turn into capacity quickly. Factoring in construction, electrical and plumbing work, plus installation of the hardware and commissioning, it can be anywhere between 15 and 30 months before a data centre is operable.

Many choose to outsource their data operations to a market that is projected to see good annual growth over the remainder of this decade. But colocation data centres, despite their efficiency through shared resources, aren’t for everyone, especially for those handling sensitive data. Another challenge is the growing demand in the Internet of Things (IoT) and industry 4.0 markets for providing sub-millisecond latency support at the edge, along with 5G, big data, and artificial intelligence applications.

Going modular with data centres

Tackling these issues head-on are modular data centres (MDC). Customisable in size and capacity, they can provide a stopgap solution on-site as a new data centre is being built or can operate as a permanent solution in locations where setting up long-term infrastructure is restricted. Installation on-site enables the MDC to be connected securely to the existing IT system while leveraging existing physical security.

The Delta Xubus Node is fully designed and optimised, deliverable in five standard solutions from 18-90kW IT load with optional auxiliary systems. The system is built into a customised container module (5635 – 13380 × 3300 × 3200mm) that is designed to be transported, installed, and operated on a client’s site. IT load per rack ranges from 6kW-8.18kW and comes with a battery backup time of five minutes.

Depending on the topology, the UPS is implemented using Delta’s DPH Series in an N+1 or 2N approach. Each rack is fitted with a metered power distribution unit (rPDU) or two for a Tier 3 implementation. At Tier 3, the MDC can be serviced anytime without shutting down any system components. In addition, an integrated automatic transfer switch allows a simple installation and use of external diesel generators.

In-row cooling is implemented with N+1 redundancy and the Tier 3 topology uses cooling units with Automatic Transfer Switching (ATS). This allows operation of the MDC over the -15°C to +48°C range. The cooling units have an internal monitoring system, which continuously control both temperature and humidity.

It detects various types of critical events, for example, congested filters, and triggers an alarm if the parameters reach critical values.

A selection of optional components is also available to increase safety, security, and reliability. An access control system and CCTV ensure only authorised staff can access the data centre, while the situation inside the unit is always visible. Aspirating smoke detectors and fibre cable trays are further options, as well as additional hardware configuration. The Data Centre Infrasuite Manager (DCIM) software can be used to monitor the MDC, providing an overview of environmental parameters, the access system, power, and status of the fire suppression equipment.

Thanks to its robust steel construction and mineral wool panels, coupled with a refractory cable entry, fire resistance of 60min (EI) in both directions is achieved.

Transportation, installation and support with Zwart

Delta has successfully deployed the Xubus Node MDC with the support from partner, Zwart Techniek. It supports the transportation, installation, commissioning, and service of Europe’s first Xubus Node, which is also the first containerised data centre built and sold in Europe. Meeting the customer’s financial requirements with a new leasing model, this 70kVA model was delivered to a client based in the Netherlands. Selected to provide data centre support while a permanent data centre is under-construction, the unit was configured and installed in less than nine months, and will provide at least 24 months of service.