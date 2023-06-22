Dark Fiber and Infrastructure, LLC (DF&I) has announced that DataBank has brought its Ashburn campus on-net to its Express Connect dark fibre network. The infrastructure provides dedicated access to and between major data centres, and peering points in and around the Northern Virginia and Maryland marketplaces on the region’s dark fibre and conduit system.

The DF&I Express Connect network offers the greatest physical route diversity from Northern Virginia to Baltimore, and the most conduit capacity in the region. Over 40,000 fibre strands are available between Maryland and Virginia on its infrastructure, and more than 70,000 fibre strands are available within Virginia, all 100% underground. With its most recent route completed early last year, the network boasts plenty of advantages.

“We are pleased to have DataBank on board with DF&I’s Express Connect network,” says John Schmitt, DF&I’s Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. “We take pride in offering a high capacity, low latency network in one of the most critically important data corridors in the world, and now it can benefit even more businesses thanks to our new partner, DataBank. It’s always a great day when we can expand the network to accommodate even more interconnection in such a vital communication hub like Ashburn.”

The system now connects the campus, which consists of two facilities with a combined 300,00ft² of raised floor space and 50MW of critical IT load across 13ac. Its location in the heart of the Data Centre Alley makes it ideal for enterprise, web-scale SaaS, or hyperscale cloud workloads looking for interconnection and expansion.

“Through DF&I’s vital network infrastructure, we’re now able to give our clients even more reason to deploy here,” says Thomas Cannady, Vice President, DataBank. “We’re excited to join the Express Connect network to strengthen everyone’s access to such powerful dark fibre pathways in the region.”