Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced partnership with Equinix to extend the HPE GreenLake private cloud portfolio at Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres. It will pre-provision HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and Private Cloud Business Edition at Equinix data centres around the world, giving customers access to a range of private cloud offerings, for greater speed, agility, flexibility, and choice in their hybrid cloud strategy.



HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is API-enabled and is an automated, flexible, scalable, and enterprise-grade private cloud with a simple modern experience. It has been designed with modular infrastructure and software, and supports the deployment of bare metal, virtual machines, and container workloads in a self-service mode. With simple rate-card pricing that delivers a pay-as-you-go consumption model, it offers six workload-optimised instances for general purpose, compute, memory and storage.



HPE also expanded its private cloud portfolio with the addition of Private Cloud Business Edition. It allows customers to spin up virtual machines (VMs) across hybrid clouds on demand and self-manage their private cloud from VMs to infrastructure with AIOps-driven simplicity. With an intuitive cloud operational experience for management and seamless integration for data protection, customers can store, manage and protect data across on-premises, edge and public cloud while providing data availability and efficiency. It provides flexibility with self-service agility, as well as the option to pay up-front or pay-as-you-go.

Both editions will be pre-provisioned and available on a rolling basis at Equinix IBX data centres in metro areas such as Frankfurt, London, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Washington DC. It aims to provide customers with a wide range of workload management and payment options to cover a broad spectrum of their private cloud needs.

“Increasingly, global organisations are turning to digital infrastructure providers to help transform IT investments by distributing private cloud infrastructure at the edge, close to clouds, users, and applications, to enhance enterprise network capabilities that can enable rapid scaling and security, minimise latency and ensure availability of applications,” says David Tapper, Program Vice President at IDC. “By deepening their partnership, HPE and Equinix can assist customers in their hybrid cloud strategy by providing managed cloud services that provision standardised private clouds and simplify integration with public cloud providers, add capacity on an as-needed basis, and enable shorter time commitments. Together, this should help organisations achieve critical objectives such as improved productivity, lower costs and enhanced ROI.”