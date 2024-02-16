Datacenter One (DC1), the Stuttgart-headquartered provider of colocation and colo connect services acquired by AtlasEdge in February 2023, has announced the opening of a brand new Hamburg data centre, HAM1.

With the opening of HAM1, DC1 continues its rapid success story of developing regional data centres to serve customers throughout Germany, one of Europe’s growing markets for localised digital infrastructure.

The facility is the first opened by DC1 since becoming part of the AtlasEdge group, a pan-European edge data centre provider. This transaction transformed AtlasEdge into Germany’s leading distributed platform, instantly expanding its presence in the location.

Located in Ahrensburg, a town northeast of Hamburg, HAM1 will complement AtlasEdge’s existing carrier neutral data centre in Hamburg and serve soaring customer demand for regional infrastructure deployments closer to end users. The first customers have already moved into the new site, reinforcing the growing reputation of Germany’s second-largest city, which is home to established technology companies, as well as being one of Europe’s most influential startup hubs.

Like sites previously developed by DC1, HAM1 was built using a modular construction method that is based on a core sustainable and time-saving approach, with optimised use of resources. Once fully expanded, HAM1 will have a capacity of ~10,000sqm and up to 20MW.

HAM1 at a glance: