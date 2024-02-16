By Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Iron Mountain Data Centres & Asset Lifecycle Management

In an era where technology is rapidly evolving at pace, the challenge of e-waste has become more and more pressing for countries and organisations around the world. Once upon a time, consumers would have their devices for years, but due to changing consumer habits, we’re now seeing the average lifespan of electronic devices shorten. This means that by 2030, e-waste is predicted to reach close to 75 million metric tonnes per year, a 16.6 million metric ton jump from 2021.

However, there are advancements being made that are helping to tackle the problem. From circular design to consumer education programs, industries are slowly waking up to addressing the problem. Here are five ways that this is playing out across the UK:

Circular design and product lifecycle management: More companies are expected to adopt circular design principles, emphasising durability, repairability, and recyclability in product development. Integrating circular economy principles into product lifecycle management can contribute significantly to waste reduction. Digital tracking and transparency: Blockchain and other digital technologies may be employed to create transparent supply chains and track the entire lifecycle of electronic products. This can help ensure responsible disposal and recycling practices and build trust among consumers and stakeholders. Collaborative initiatives and partnerships: Collaboration between governments, businesses, NGOs, and consumers is crucial for effective e-waste reduction. Expect to see more partnerships and collaborative initiatives focused on improving collection systems, recycling infrastructure, and awareness campaigns. Consumer awareness and education: Efforts to raise awareness about the environmental impact of electronic waste are likely to continue. Governments, NGOs, and industry players may invest in educational campaigns to inform consumers about proper disposal methods, the importance of recycling, and the benefits of choosing sustainable products.

Incentivising recycling and responsible disposal: Governments may introduce incentives for businesses and consumers to recycle electronic devices responsibly. These incentives could come in the form of tax breaks, discounts on new products, or other financial rewards for participating in e-waste recycling programs.

