CyrusOne and E.ON announce strategic partnership

Author: Joe Peck

CyrusOne, a global data centre owner, developer, and operator, and E.ON, one of Europe’s largest energy companies, today announced they have entered into a Preferred Partnership agreement to design and deliver local power generation solutions for data centres.

The companies’ Preferred Partnership agreement enables them to work together to unlock future energy projects in Frankfurt – Europe’s largest data centre hub which is currently constrained by limited grid capacity and connection delays – and more widely across the continent. In addition to local power generation, the Partnership will collaborate on grid support, power purchase agreements, and heat management. Fundamentally, the Partnership seeks to offer near term capacity for customers in important availability zones in gateway markets with delayed access to grid capacity.

The first initiative in the Partnership will see E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) design a local power generation system, named E.ON IQ Energy Center, to supply CyrusOne FRA7, a hyperscale data centre in Griesheim, Germany.

This local power generation system will supplement the existing power supply to deliver an additional 61 megawatts of electrical output to the facility by 2029, expanding the campus to offer a further 45 megawatts of IT capacity to customers – bringing the FRA7 campus’ total IT capacity to 126 megawatts.

“We are thrilled to announce this Partnership with E.ON to provide customers with a runway to large scale growth without utility risk by 2029. By leveraging the complementary expertise of both companies to scale innovative technologies, we are creating a unique opportunity to offer growth capacity for customers in their most important markets,” says Matthew Pullen, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Europe at CyrusOne. “Our scalable platform will set new industry standards for the integration of advanced energy solutions, offering a replicable model for future data centres and setting the pace for European innovation in sustainable infrastructure.”

“This Partnership brings together two industry-leading companies to accelerate a sustainable digital future, developing solutions that provide both power and cooling to the data centre and heat to the campus,” states Marten Bunnemann, CEO at E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions. “What sets this Partnership apart is its strategic depth: a long-term alliance built on shared vision, technical integration, and real benefits for customers and the wider community.”

CyrusOne’s FRA7 data centre forms part of the Frankfurt Westside campus, a 73-hectare commercial and industrial mixed-use regeneration project managed by BEOS AG and Swiss Life Asset Managers.

In line with CyrusOne’s sustainability goals, and as part of the ongoing partnership with BEOS and Swiss Life Asset Managers, the proposed local power generation solution also places energy efficiency and environmental responsibility at its core.

The solution is expected to become the first of its kind to include a baseload cooling integration via absorption chillers designed to convert exhaust heat from the power generation process into cooling for the data centre. This method is designed to increase overall system efficiency, reduce power consumption, and improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

E.ON’s generation system is designed to produce power, cooling, and heat through a combustion process which also qualifies CyrusOne to secure green certificates of origin. While natural gas will initially be used to fuel the plant, the system is designed to be hydrogen-ready and capable of operating with up to 25% hydrogen blended into the fuel mix, with the option to transition to 100% hydrogen through upgrades where demand exists.

The local power generation system is also engineered to enhance the quality and usability of the data centre’s waste heat by integrating exhaust heat from its absorption chiller, raising the output temperature by approximately 10°C.

