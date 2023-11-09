CtrlS Datacenters has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttarakhand government in the presence of the State Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and CtrlS Datacenters’ Founder and Chairman, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, to set up a greenfield edge data centre of 10MW capacity in the next eight to 10 years.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters, says, “The state of Uttarakhand is a fast-growing economic region in India, making it a strategic location for CtrlS Datacenters’ ongoing expansion. We are excited to bring our proven expertise of serving mission critical businesses over the past 15 years to Uttarakhand. CtrlS’ data centre will be embedded into a larger digital ecosystem of the state, enabling the growth of data, infrastructure and technology-driven businesses around our facility. We expect our proposed data centre to facilitate an influx of direct and indirect investments to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore and generate around 1,000 jobs.”

Speaking on the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, says, “Uttarakhand has been successful in attracting progressive companies to invest in the state, boost the industry ecosystem and create new jobs. CtrlS Datacentres’ investment and presence in Uttarakhand aligns well with our digital goals and will further boost our efforts, as the company is known for its world-class and sustainable data centres.”

Sridhar further states, “We are thankful to the Uttarakhand government for extending all the support for our project. Large IT infrastructure initiatives taken by the government will give a big fillip to the State’s digital economy. We are committed to contribute to the digital future of the region as well as its burgeoning economy.”

The data centre will offer colocation, managed services and cloud services to host mission-critical workloads. The edge facility will support Industry 4.0 and latency dependent applications. The facility will have all the sustainability features that the company is known for.