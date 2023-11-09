ISE 2024 has been announced to take place at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via from 30 January – 2 February 2024. This special 20th anniversary edition is set to be the biggest yet, as ISE celebrates two decades of pro AV and systems integration excellence.

Since it began in 2004, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) – the world’s premier exhibition for professional audio visual (pro AV) and systems integration – has grown in size, strength and influence to become an industry-defining event. Every year, ISE brings together professionals, innovators and thought leaders across multiple industry sectors from around the world.

Celebrating 20 years of innovation

Recognised as the world’s leading AV and systems integration exhibition, ISE’s journey from its humble beginnings in Geneva, to becoming the definitive event it is today, has been a remarkable success story. Over the past two decades, ISE has served as a catalyst for ground-breaking technological advances, fostered meaningful connections and dialogue and propelled the systems integration industry to new heights.

“This special 20th anniversary edition of ISE will be our biggest ever event, with an expanded show floor which is already 17% bigger than last year, two new halls, over 80 new exhibitors currently confirmed and several special features and attractions to mark the occasion, including an anniversary treasure hunt. We also are planning a number of special activities throughout Barcelona, including extending our partnership with the Barcelona Llum lighting festival. Watch out for more news in the coming weeks,” says Mike Blackman, Managing Director at Integrated Systems Events.

Seven technology zones and new halls

New for 2024, ISE has grown into Halls 1 and 4 of the Fira Barcelona Gran Vía. Hall One becomes the new home of ‘Lighting & Staging’, while Hall 4 provides a new location for ‘Content Production & Distribution’, while also allowing the ‘Multi-Technology Zone’ to be extended.

The show floor is easy to navigate, set out across seven technology zones to provide visitors with the full spectrum of pro AV and systems integration required for every event and installation:

Lighting & Staging (Hall 1)

Residential & Smart Building (Hall 2)

Unified Communications & Education Technology (Hall 2)

Multi-Technology (Halls 3, 4 & 5)

Content Production & Distribution (Hall 4)

Digital Signage & DooH (Hall 6)

Audio (Hall 7)

Plus ISE Sound Experience with Audio Demo Rooms in Hall 8.0

Conference programme

Building knowledge and upskilling has never been more important for AV professionals. ISE’s informative conference programme is designed to inspire and equip attendees with the information and tools required to lead an organisation. It’s also a great opportunity to network with the people and companies redefining the global AV industry.

With nine specialist conferences taking place during the show, visitors can enjoy a host of immersive demonstrations, insightful speakers and inspiring panel discussions. There will also be free-to-attend sessions taking place throughout the day at ISE, running concurrently with the conferences.

Bookable conferences:

Smart Building Conference (Tuesday 30 January)

Control Rooms Summit (Tuesday 30 January)

Smart Home Technology Conference (Tuesday 30 January – Friday 2 February)

Content Production & Distribution Summit (Wednesday 31 January)

Digital Signage Summit (Wednesday 31 January)

Smart Workplace Summit (Wednesday 31 January – Thursday 1 February)

Education Technology Summit (Thursday 1 February)

Live Events Summit (Thursday 1 February)

Sustainability Workshop (Friday 2 February)

Free-to-attend sessions:

Tech Talks Español (Tuesday 30 January – Thursday 1 February)

Tech Talks (Tuesday 30 January – Thursday 1 February)

Smart Home Technology Stage (Tuesday 30 January – Friday 2 February)

Barcelona LLUM festival

Away from the show floor, take the opportunity to explore the beautiful city of Barcelona in a completely different way at Llum BCN, festival of the light arts, sponsored by ISE. Head out after dark in the urban Poblenou neighbourhood, as it is transformed with light projections, installations, and light sculptures by contemporary artists.

Don’t miss the biggest ISE yet!

Readers can secure free registration for ISE 2024 using this code: dcnewsmag

Registration for ISE 2024 is open now. Visit www.iseurope.org to sign up for updates.