Aruba has announced the new end-to-end Aruba Digital Clearing House Solution that enables automated verification of compliance with Gaia-X rules.

This solution was presented by Aruba, as Gaia-X accredited, during the Gaia-X Summit 2023 (Alicante, 9 – 10 November), organised to present progress in the digitisation of the sector and the exploration of cooperative digital ecosystems.

The Aruba Digital Clearing House Solution, presented in beta version, acts as the gateway to the Gaia-X ecosystem. This is thanks to the provision of access credentials through certificates and tools that comply with the European eIDAS standard, and therefore, the certification of services that will be part of the federated catalogue.

The new solution has an extremely simplified customer onboarding user experience, with an interface that can be used to obtain and manage the verified credentials to certify one’s own services. The solution also integrates and amplifies the components made available by Gaia-X, by proposing additional functions such as verifiable credentials as a service, catalogue as a service, data space as a service, wallet as a service and others.

The aim is to offer a fully supported and managed onboarding process. The solution takes care of all the complexities involved in managing the submission of verifiable credentials through an extremely simple and versatile process. It is an end-to-end solution offering advanced services that support every customer interested in joining Gaia-X. From publishing its own certified services in Gaia-X catalogues, to the consultation of services offered by other operators, and the creation and management of Gaia-X compliant services and data products, customers will have a single provider as a contact point, through which it can also acquire the necessary certificates (eIDAS or SSL EV) to sign the VCs and complete the entire process.

As additional features, Aruba’s Digital Clearing House Solution offers components that include services interfaced with APIs and a tool which, through a wizard, makes further services available.