Legrand’s UPS wins Data Centre World award

Author: Joe Peck

French multinational infrastructure products manufacturer Legrand’s Keor FLEX modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) has won the Best Reuse or Recycling of Products, Energy, or Data Centre Infrastructure category at the Data Centre World Awards 2026.

The award was presented during Data Centre World London, held on 4–5 March at ExCel London, and recognises projects and technologies that support resource reuse, waste reduction, and improved sustainability across the data centre sector.

Keor FLEX was recognised for its modular architecture and design approach aimed at extending the operational lifespan of critical power infrastructure.

Modular design focused on lifecycle extension

Unlike traditional UPS systems that require replacement of the entire unit at the end of its lifecycle, the Keor FLEX system allows individual power or bypass modules to be replaced or refurbished independently.

The system uses a hot-swappable modular design, allowing capacity to be expanded or maintained without taking the entire system offline.

According to Legrand, the system achieves 98.6% efficiency in online double conversion mode and more than 99% efficiency in ECO mode. It also has an 85% recyclability rate under IEC/TR 62635, with more than 69% recyclable metal content and packaging that includes 50% recycled material.

The UPS integrates silicon carbide technology and a low-impedance internal busbar architecture, designed to reduce thermal stress on components and extend the lifespan of power modules.

Keor FLEX also supports a universal battery interface that allows existing VRLA, lithium-ion, or nickel-zinc battery systems to be retained during upgrades.

Marc Marazzi, Vice President at Legrand Data Center Solutions Europe, says, “Data centres are under pressure to deliver more compute power while reducing environmental impact.

“Keor FLEX proves that sustainability and performance are not mutually exclusive. By designing circularity into the core architecture, we’ve created a UPS platform that extends asset life, reduces waste, lowers energy consumption, and supports evolving AI workloads – all while improving total cost of ownership. This reflects Legrand’s broader sustainability commitments, including being awarded an ‘A’ rating by CDP for the second consecutive year.”

The system is designed to scale from 100kW to 1.2MW per frame, with up to 4.8MW available in parallel configurations for larger data centre environments.

