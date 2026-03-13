Pure DC, AVK deploy ‘Europe’s first’ data centre microgrid

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale data centres, together with AVK, a provider of power systems and electrical infrastructure for data centres, have announced the launch of what they describe as Europe’s first, large-scale, 110MW on-site microgrid, developed to support early‑phase site operational resilience.

Located within Pure DC’s Dublin campus, the on‑site energy system provides the opportunity for dispatchable capacity to support data centre operations during initial development phases, prior to full integration with the national electricity system as grid connection capacity becomes available.

Over time, the campus is intended to operate as part of a hybrid energy configuration, combining grid‑supplied electricity with on‑site infrastructure designed to enhance flexibility, resilience, and system stability.

What AVK describes as a “first-of-its-kind deployment in Europe” showcases the ability to use its microgrid technology for on-site power generation, and the transitional and complementary role it can play in supporting the delivery of strategically important digital infrastructure.

This is particularly relevant for regions where grid reinforcement and renewable generation are being delivered on a phased basis under national planning frameworks.

A replicable model

The microgrid also represents a blueprint for energy generation and showcases how large-scale microgrids can be replicated across Europe – with Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK having been identified as key target markets for the technology.

The Mayor of Fingal County Council, Councillor Tom O’Leary, comments, “Fingal wants to remain a champion for breakthrough technologies, but we also understand that progress must be delivered in a way that is climate friendly, resilient, and aligned with Ireland’s energy transition. That’s why this project is so important.

“A microgrid that can generate and manage its own power supports future integration into the national grid, integrates renewable energy, enables storage, and trials new low‑carbon fuels like biomethane. This is innovation with purpose.”

Gary Wojtaszek, Pure DC’s Executive Chairman and interim CEO, notes, “The biggest barrier to deploying AI infrastructure in Europe today isn’t technology; it’s power. This microgrid proves that even the most constrained markets can unlock new digital capacity, giving Ireland the opportunity to lead Europe’s next chapter of AI infrastructure.

“The future of AI infrastructure will be built where energy and compute come together, and that’s exactly what we’re building at Pure.”

Speaking about the project, Ben Pritchard, CEO of AVK-SEG, adds, “We are delighted to have worked with Pure DC to deliver this groundbreaking project. While several microgrids are already in operation in the US, until today there were none of these deployments in Europe. This project demonstrates how carefully designed onsite energy infrastructure can complement national energy planning frameworks.

“This recognises that power is now the new differentiator for data centres, and that energy has shifted from being a utility to a strategic asset – shaping the location, design, economics, and competitiveness for operators.

“The first of many in Europe, this microgrid has the capability to revolutionise the data centre power race as we know it, providing a complementary solution that will ease gridlock and pave the way for greater take-up of AI and cloud.”

Powering the digital economy

Pure DC’s microgrid is comprised of three, interconnected energy centres, with each building generating up to 30 MW of power. Energy Centre 1 (EC1) and EC2 will be fully operational by the end of 2026 and will be followed by EC3 at a later stage.

The design includes combined heat and power (CHP) capability, with infrastructure in place to enable heat recovery and potential future connection to district heating networks, subject to third‑party demand and regulatory approvals.

Waste heat recovery systems are also used to improve operational efficiency within the energy centres.

Future water management measures include rainwater harvesting and on‑site treatment, reducing reliance on mains water for engine‑related processes.

The system is engineered to accommodate incremental changes in fuel composition – including hydrogen blending – supporting future decarbonisation of the gas network in line with national policy developments.

Pure DC’s battery energy storage system (BESS) is integrated to manage load fluctuations and enhance operational efficiency, improving response times and enabling more optimal engine operation. The BESS is designed to support future renewable energy integration as part of a broader transition pathway.

For more from Pure DC, click here, and for more from AVK, click here.