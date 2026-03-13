DSE delivers data centre energy resilience

Author: Joe Peck

Deep Sea Electronics (DSE), a UK-based manufacturer with over 50 years of engineering expertise, delivers advanced paralleling and ATS controllers ideally suited to the demanding requirements of modern data centre environments.

In facilities where uptime is critical and resilience is non-negotiable, DSE solutions provide precise control, seamless synchronisation, and dependable automatic transfer between mains and standby power sources.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, DSE’s advanced paralleling controllers enable reliable load sharing, complex multi set configurations, and fast, stable response to load changes. Complementing this, its ATS controllers ensure smooth and accurate mains failure detection and transfer, minimising risk and protecting critical infrastructure.

With robust monitoring, clear diagnostics, and flexible communications integration, DSE systems support full visibility and control across standby power architectures.

Backed by global technical support and long-term product availability, DSE provides data centre operators with trusted technology that strengthens energy resilience and safeguards operational continuity.