ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has announced plans to develop a second data centre campus in Malaysia. This data centre campus will support up to 120MW of critical IT capacity.

“We are excited to embark on this new phase of our growth. Our establishment of a second data centre campus in Malaysia underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing the country’s digital transformation. Our expansion into Johor is a natural step forward, as we deliver vital digital infrastructure services that not only meet the surging and ever-evolving demands of our customers for complex design and scalability, but also anticipate future needs, particularly high-performance computing workloads for AI and visual computing. We are committed to growing alongside our customers and aiding them in their global digitalisation efforts,” says Lionel Yeo, Chief Executive Officer, Southeast Asia, STT GDC.

The new STT Johor data centre campus will be built on over 22 acres of land, delivering a development potential of 120MW of IT power supplied through diverse substations in close proximity to the new data centre campus. Located in the Nusa Cemerlang Industrial Park in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, at the southern tip of the Malaysia Peninsula, and approximately 15km from Singapore, the new data centre site will have access to critical telecommunication links.

This connectivity will enable the site to serve local requirements and be ready to connect to STT Singapore 5, which serves as STT GDC’s regional interconnection hub. STT Singapore 5 is home to a mix of internet exchanges and network service providers, in addition to numerous locations within Singapore. Construction of the first building supporting 16MW in IT load will commence in the coming months and is expected to be completed by 2025.

This data centre campus will feature a smart energy management system, advanced AI-enabled cooling optimisation and eco-friendly building materials. In line with STT GDC’s global standards of excellence and carbon neutral commitment, this new data centre campus will achieve carbon-neutral operations from the start of its operations.

The transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals.