Centiel has completed a project to deploy its award-winning 4th generation, three-phase, modular UPS system CumulusPower in three of Sure’s Tier III data centres on Guernsey.

Sure’s data centres on the Channel Islands keep some of Europe’s largest organisations’ critical data safe and secure in a location outside of mainland UK and Europe.

The upgrade to legacy equipment in data halls four, five and eight this year to CumulusPower has seen the whole facility convert to the latest technology, which offers significantly higher resilience and availability (nine-nines 99.9999999% which equates to milliseconds per year) than previously, in addition to achieving significant energy savings, costs and reducing carbon footprint. Due to the true modular nature of CumulusPower, it is highly efficient, meaning it runs at 97% efficiency compared with <80% for the previous UPS.

Simon Roger, Facilities Manager, Sure, comments, “We chose Centiel’s CumulusPower as the leading power protection technology on the market.

“I am pleased to say that the UPS replacements in data centres four and five are now complete with no more switching events required and the change requests are both closed. We have seen the predicted instant power savings equating to an estimated 20-30% approximately with the current IT load. The UPS are also uber reliable and take up less space and we have saved around seven racks on this installation which can be used for clients.”

Due to the location of the Channel Islands, trained engineers usually need to fly to the islands to complete necessary maintenance work. CumulusPower’s modules can be ‘hot/safe swapped’ in a running load, therefore, Centiel has also trained Sure’s engineers in first level response. Sure’s team can now complete basic monitoring, diagnostics and maintenance of the UPS.

Simon continues, “CumulusPower is unique in the market because it enables UPS modules to be swapped safely by our trained team without switching the UPS off. This safe-hot-swap functionality means even if we need to replace a module and send it for repair, we do not experience any downtime, ensuring maximum availability for our clients.”