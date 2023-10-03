Start Campus has announced that it has welcomed its first hyperscaler clients for the initial setup phase at its NEST building, the company’s first phase data hall.

Highlights of this event were showcased during a visit from Portuguese Minister of Infrastructure, João Galamba, who toured the 100% sustainable campus powered by 24×7 renewable energy on September 29, 2023.

In advance of the upcoming operational launch of its data centre, the onboarding process for the new hyperscalers is underway, including access to unique and diverse global network connectivity solutions. The NEST is scheduled to be fully operational by March 2024 and will deliver an initial 15MW of power, setting the stage for a capacity of 495MW across six buildings.

“This moment represents a very important milestone for Start Campus and the SINES Project,” says Afonso Salema, CEO of Start Campus. “We are developing a dynamic sustainability driven ecosystem that will place Portugal at the centre of the rapidly growing international data market. We’re challenging what’s deemed possible in our industry, so we are particularly pleased with the entry of the first clients who resonate with our values, decisively reducing the carbon footprint of this industry.”