atNorth has announced the appointment of Daniel Persson to the Executive Team as Chief High Performance Computing (HPC) Officer. The appointment follows atNorth’s recent acquisition of Gompute, provider of HPC and data centre services that Daniel co-founded in 2002.

The acquisition and subsequent appointment of Daniel is part of atNorth’s ambitious plans to scale effectively to meet the increasing demand for cost-efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure. The business remains committed to providing the best-in-class HPC services.

Daniel is a well-known and proven industry leader, having co-founded the HPC business Gridcore/Gompute in 2002 and played a key role in the development of the Gompute HPC platform. Under his leadership, the Gompute HPC platform and atNorth’s HPC-infrastructure-as-a-service solution will provide customers with a compelling pan-Nordic full-stack offering tailored to HPC and AI workloads.

“I am thrilled to join atNorth as we continue to drive innovation in the data centre and HPC industry,” says Daniel.

“atNorth’s extensive growth plans and high-quality leadership make for an exciting journey, and together, I am confident that we can meet the future needs of the industry by utilising the best in sustainable high-performance infrastructure.”