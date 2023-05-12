Carrier is providing digital lifecycle solutions to support the unprecedented growth and criticality of data centres. More than 300 data centre owners and operators with over one million racks, spanning enterprise, colocation and edge markets benefit from Carrier’s optimisation solutions across their portfolios.

“Data centre operators have made great strides in power usage effectiveness over the past 15 years,” says Michel Grabon, Data Centre Solutions Director, Carrier. “Continual technology advances with higher powered server processors present power-consumption and cooling challenges requiring the specialised solutions that Carrier provides.”

Carrier’s range of smart and connected solutions deliver upstream data from the data centre ecosystem to cool, monitor, maintain, analyse and protect the facility to meet green building standards, sustainability goals and comply with local greenhouse gas emission regulations. Carrier’s Nlyte DCIM tools share detailed information between the HVAC equipment, power systems and servers/workloads that run within data centres, providing unprecedented transparency and control of the infrastructure for improved uptime.

Carrier’s purpose-built solutions are integrated across its solutions portfolio with HVAC equipment, data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) tools and building management systems to help data centre operators use less power and improve operating costs and profitability for many years. Marquee projects around the world include:

• OneAsia’s data centre in Nantong Industrial Park. Carrier collaborated with the company to build its first data centre in China, equipped with a water-cooled chiller system. By optimising the energy efficiency of the entire cooling system, the high-efficiency chiller plant can reduce the annual electricity bill by approximately $180,000.

• China’s Zhejiang Cloud Computing Centre is an example of how Carrier’s AquaEdge centrifugal chillers and integrated controls provide the required stability, reliability and efficiency for 200,000 servers. The integrated controls help reduce operating expenses and allow facility managers to monitor performance remotely and manage preventative maintenance to keep the chillers running according to operational needs.

• Iron Mountain’s growing underground data centre, in a former Pennsylvania limestone mine, earned the industry’s top rating with the use of Carrier’s retrofit solution to control environmental heat and humidity. AquaEdge chillers with variable speed drive respond with efficient cooling enabling the HVAC units to work under part-or full-load conditions.

Carrier’s Nlyte Asset Lifecycle Management and Capacity Planning software provides automation and efficiency to asset lifecycle management, capacity planning, audit and compliance tracking. It simplifies space and energy planning, easily connecting to an IT service management system and all types of business intelligence applications, including Carrier’s Abound cloud-based digital platform and BluEdge service platform to track and predict HVAC equipment health, enabling continuous operations.