KIOXIA has announced that its lineup of CD7 Series Enterprise and Data Centre Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S data centre NVMeTM SSDs are first to ship on servers and storage from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The EDSFF drives have been designed with PCIe 5.0 technology, KIOXIA CD7 E3.S SSDs increase flash storage density per drive for optimised power efficiency and rack consolidation.

HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, HPE Alletra 4000 data storage servers and the HPE Synergy 480 Gen11 Compute Module are enabled with the latest PCIe 5.0 interface, enabling up to twice the performance over PCIe 4.0, and come with optionally equipped EDSFF E3.S drive bays.

As a natural evolution of the 2.5in form factor, EDSFF E3.S is designed for the needs of high performance flash storage. E3.S enables more dense, efficient deployments in the same rack unit compared to 2.5in drives, while improving cooling and thermal characteristics and raising capacities by up to two times.

“HPE is pleased to work with KIOXIA to offer new CD7 Series EDSFF E3 SSDs to our customers, bringing high performance to our latest generation server and storage product lines,” says Jim Jackson, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Together, the two companies are focused on continuing to innovate and deliver solutions that improve application performance and efficiency benefits, while lowering TCO.”

Available in capacities from 1,920-7,680GB, KIOXIA CD7 Series SSDs support PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 specifications, conform to the EDSFF E3.S specification and feature read-intensive 1 DWPD endurance.

Paul Rowan, Vice President SSD Marketing and Engineering, KIOXIA says, “Delivering SSD’s with greater performance, reliability and value through our enhanced SSD products is our core focus. It underlies our commitment to partners like HPE, enabling high-performance systems while utilising EDSFF and PCIe 5.0 technologies.”