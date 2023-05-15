Nlyte Software has announced its latest software release, Nlyte R14, which includes new architecture features and security enhancements to improve the efficiency and security of data centre management. Nlyte Software is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, an intelligent climate and energy solutions provider.

“Cross-platform compatibility and cloud-friendly architecture make Nlyte R14 an excellent tool for businesses looking to improve their data centre management and sustainability,” says Enzo Greco, President, Nlyte.

With the new cross-platform poller that increases flexibility and introduces new architecture, Nlyte R14 can be installed on Windows servers and as a Docker container on Linux hosts, reducing the need for additional hardware. Linux users can enjoy the benefits of Nlyte Software without added license costs.

The latest poller increases the security of the system by reducing the number of open inbound system ports. The cloud-friendly architecture makes Nlyte R14 an ideal solution for businesses operating in the cloud. The update offers support for Nlyte deployments in Microsoft Azure Platform as a Service, as well as German language support.

Nlyte R14 also provides application performance improvements to support the largest hyperscale customer environments. With these latest features, businesses can better manage and optimise their data centre operations, resulting in increased productivity and cost savings.