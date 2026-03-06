Socomec launches energy audit initiative for UKI data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Socomec, a manufacturer of low voltage power management systems, has launched an energy audit programme for data centres in the UK and Ireland, aimed at helping operators measure energy use and meet reporting requirements under the EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).

Under EU EED rules, owners and operators of facilities with a capacity above 500kW must disclose their power usage effectiveness (PUE) and other environmental performance indicators each year. The next reporting deadline is 15 May 2026.

The directive closely aligns with the UK’s Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) and the ISO 50001 standard, which requires organisations to monitor and report energy consumption and power utilisation accurately.

Improving PUE is also becoming an operational priority for data centres as electricity costs increase and workloads linked to artificial intelligence raise power demand.

Socomec estimates that improving PUE by 0.1 – from 1.6 to 1.5, for example – can reduce annual energy consumption by around 6–8%. For a 2MW data centre, this could equate to more than £100,000 in yearly energy savings while also extending the lifespan of existing infrastructure.

Energy infrastructure assessments for operators

Data centre operators in the UK and Ireland can apply for an assessment of their energy infrastructure through the programme.

Socomec’s engineers will carry out site inspections covering IT and non-IT loads, including UPS systems, server racks, cooling equipment, lighting, and switchgear. The aim is to determine PUE and identify gaps in existing metering capabilities.

Participating facilities receive a report outlining energy efficiency measures, estimated cost savings, and potential return on investment. The findings are intended to support decision-making across sustainability, finance, and engineering teams.

The audits are particularly relevant for older colocation data centres seeking to measure PUE at rack level using Measuring Instrument Directive-compliant metering. More detailed measurement can also allow operators to allocate energy costs more accurately between tenants.

Colin Dean, Managing Director of Socomec, says, “The EU EED represents a gold standard for sustainable energy management and it’s only a matter of time before other countries follow Germany’s example and start penalising non-compliance.

“In addition, there is a fear – particularly among legacy data centre operators – that a rip-and-replace approach is needed to achieve modern energy efficiency. At Socomec, our aim is to plug this gap with proactive and practical guidance, showing that metering can be retrofitted to improve efficiency without infrastructure overhaul or operational downtime.

“Our energy audit is designed to help operators of mission-critical data centres take informed action towards sustainability while maximising their investments. With clear, accurate insights into PUE, data centres can turn energy data into action, optimise operational costs, and drive long-term resilience.”