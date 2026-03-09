Data centre land platform, TEA Real Estate, launched

Author: Joe Peck

A new specialist real estate platform, TEA Real Estate, has been formed with a focus on identifying and preparing land for data centre development across the UK and Europe.

The company aims to secure and prepare sites suitable for digital infrastructure as demand grows from hyperscalers, operators, and institutional investors.

Founded by Gary Goodman, John Clarke, and Paul Boyfield, the business focuses on sites where planning, utilities, and environmental challenges must be addressed before development can begin. It will work across the UK and selected European markets, preparing land for potential data centre projects.

The team also includes Duncan Clubb, Associate Partner, who has experience advising on mission-critical data centre and enterprise infrastructure.

Focus on brownfield and constrained sites

TEA Real Estate says it focuses on progressing constrained or underused land, including brownfield and redundant industrial sites, through planning, environmental, and infrastructure processes so that development can move forward.

Sites with existing grid connections are increasingly important as power availability becomes a key constraint on data centre growth.

The company says it already has visibility of a pipeline of potential opportunities across the UK and Europe, ranging from smaller edge facilities to large campus-scale developments. It may operate either as an advisor or as a development partner, depending on project requirements.

John Clarke, Partner at TEA Real Estate, notes, “There is no shortage of capital and demand for data centres, but there is a real shortage of viable, deliverable land. TEA Real Estate exists to bridge that gap – doing the hard development work upfront to turn complex sites into opportunities that investors and operators can move on with confidence.”

Gary Goodman, Partner, adds, “Planning, power, and environmental risk are now the defining constraints on data centre growth. Our focus is on de-risking sites properly – from contaminated land and remediation through to planning strategy and stakeholder management – so that development can progress with greater certainty and pace.”

Paul Boyfield, Partner, comments, “AI presents one of the biggest economic opportunities for UK plc in a generation, but it also brings significant challenges around infrastructure, energy, and planning.

“If the UK is to remain competitive, we need to move faster in enabling the physical foundations that AI depends on. TEA Real Estate is focused on helping unlock that growth by making complex sites viable and investable.”

TEA Real Estate says it will work with data centre operators seeking land for development, institutional investors and infrastructure funds looking for access to development-ready sites, and major landowners seeking to repurpose redundant estates.

Associate Partner Duncan Clubb concludes, “Operators want locations that work technically as well as commercially. TEA Real Estate understands the operational realities of mission-critical infrastructure and aligns land, power, and planning strategy with how data centres are actually designed, built, and run.”