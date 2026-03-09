‘Gen Z don’t want data centres in their backyard’

Author: Joe Peck

New polling conducted by YouGov, a UK international market research and data analytics company, on behalf of Cavendish Consulting, a UK communications consultancy, reveals that while the UK public broadly supports the expansion of data centres, younger generations are significantly less comfortable with them on their doorstep.

Just 44% of Gen Z say they would support a new data centre in their local area – the lowest level of support of any generation – while 31% would actively oppose one. By contrast, Gen Z opposition to data centres nationally stands at just 13%, highlighting that proximity is a key issue.

The survey of 2,124 UK adults aged over 18 shows strong backing for the sector overall. Some 69% of Brits support new data centres across the UK. However, support falls to 56% when developments are proposed locally, with opposition more than doubling from 10% nationally to 21% in respondents’ own areas.

The findings come as the UK Government plans a major expansion of data centre capacity to bolster the country’s position as a global hub for AI innovation and to unlock significant productivity gains. Capacity is expected to increase from 1.6GW in 2024 to between 3.3GW and 6.3GW by 2030.

Jobs drive support, but expectations may outpace reality

Employment is the sector’s strongest argument at community level. Nearly half (49%) of respondents say new local jobs would make them more likely to support a data centre, rising to 58% among those already supportive.

However, the UK’s 450 data centres currently support around 24,300 full-time roles – an average of 54 per site – suggesting public expectations for job creation may exceed the sector’s current footprint.

Environment remains the key battleground

Environmental concerns dominate opposition, cited by 39% of respondents (particularly among younger audiences). Across generations, the main reasons for opposing local data centres are: impact on the local environment, pressure on energy supply, and water usage (with water being especially important for Gen Z).

Notably, only 22% of Gen Z who oppose or are undecided say investment in green space would change their view, and a quarter of opponents say nothing would persuade them to support a local data centre.

With the increasing presence of the Green Party, especially at local government level, environmental factors are predicted to become even more influential. Recent YouGov polling conducted by Cavendish Consulting (22–23 Feb 2026) shows 46% of young people would now vote Green, highlighting the political dimension of environmental concern.

The top reasons that could sway Gen Z to support local data centres are new jobs (45%) and lower energy bills (37%).

Max Camplin, Executive Director at Cavendish Consulting, comments, “While national support for data centres is strong, local backing depends on credibility.

“Environmental impact is the top driver of opposition, particularly among younger audiences who prioritise ecological protection over economic benefits. The sector must address this head on, countering misconceptions and clearly demonstrating how impacts are prevented.

Above all, developers should speak the language of each community, tailoring messages to local priorities and political context, with environmental responsibility running as a golden thread throughout.”