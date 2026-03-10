Pure DC appoints new Chairman and Interim CEO

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has appointed Gary Wojtaszek as Executive Chairman and Interim CEO as the company enters a new phase of expansion across Europe and the Middle East.

Gary previously led data centre operator CyrusOne through a period of growth that culminated in its $15 billion (£11 billion) acquisition by KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners.

The appointment comes as demand for data centre capacity continues to grow, driven by cloud services and artificial intelligence workloads, with Pure DC saying it is expanding its presence in established European cloud markets and developing large-scale AI-focused campuses across the region.

Gary comments, “Pure DC has built a strong, differentiated platform across Europe and the Middle East. The AI wave that transformed the US market is now emerging across Europe, and the opportunity to scale a focused, high-quality platform at this moment is compelling.

“Our objective is clear: expand in supply-constrained core markets, deliver for hyperscale and AI customers at the highest standards, and develop the next generation of large-scale AI campuses across the region.”

Leadership transition at a time of expansion

As part of the leadership change, Dame Dawn Childs will move from CEO to the role of President of Pure DC. She has led the company since May 2023.

She notes, “Gary’s appointment is a significant milestone for Pure DC. His global leadership experience and proven ability to scale complex infrastructure platforms make him uniquely suited to lead our next chapter of growth.

“We have strong momentum and a world-class team, and this leadership transition positions us to accelerate further.”

Pure DC says it currently has more than 1GW of data centre capacity either operational or under development, with several projects underway across Europe and the Middle East.

For more from Pure DC, click here.