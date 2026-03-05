Verne appoints new COO

Author: Joe Peck

Verne, a provider of low-carbon, high-performance data centres across the Nordics, has appointed Wayne Louw as Chief Operating Officer (COO) – a development the business states strengthens its operational leadership as it enters a more complex, AI-intensive phase of growth and continues to scale its multi-site platform.

The company says he brings extensive experience leading multi-site, mission-critical environments and will guide the next stage of Verne’s operational scale.

Wayne most recently led large-scale, mission-critical operations across Europe and Africa for NTT Global Data Centers. As COO, he will oversee Verne’s operational strategy, performance and resilience across its multi-site infrastructure.

Wider growth in Northern Europe

His appointment comes as Verne supports increasingly power-intensive AI deployments across Northern Europe.

The EUDCA State of European Data Centres 2025 identifies Northern Europe as one of Europe’s most active colocation markets, underpinned by renewable power availability and regulatory stability, with growth driven by hyperscalers, neoclouds, and enterprises seeking secure, scalable access to power.

Wayne notes, “Verne operates in markets where access to secure, renewable power is a strategic advantage. That matters even more as AI workloads push density and cooling requirements higher.

“I have spent my career operating complex, multi-country platforms at scale. What excites me about Verne is the opportunity to apply that operational discipline to a business entering a new level of technical intensity. That next stage demands disciplined execution at scale.”

Praise from Verne

With senior leadership experience at Gyron and NTT Global Data Centers, Wayne has managed large, distributed teams across multiple markets. He reportedly unified regional operations under a single model while supporting hyperscale customers through periods of significant capacity build-out.

Commenting on the news, Dominic Ward, CEO of Verne, says, “Verne is entering a more technically demanding phase of growth, as our multi-site platform grows in both density and complexity. In this environment, operational discipline becomes a strategic differentiator.

“Wayne brings experience leading multi-market, mission-critical platforms at scale. His appointment strengthens our ability to grow capacity while delivering the resilience, consistency, and performance our customers depend on.”

Wayne has an electrical engineering background. He began his career in the banking sector, where he says he witnessed first hand the transition from enterprise-owned data centres to commercial colocation and hyperscale models.

