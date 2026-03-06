Crestchic unveils 600kW liquid-cooled loadbank

Author: Joe Peck

Crestchic, a UK manufacturer of loadbanks and transformers for testing power systems and data centres, has launched its new 600kW Liquid Cooled Loadbank at Data Centre World London 2026, aimed at supporting commissioning in the growing liquid-cooled data centre market.

As rack power densities increase, operators are increasingly adopting liquid cooling to manage higher thermal loads. Crestchic says the new system has been designed to provide accurate thermal validation and precision electrical testing for liquid-cooled infrastructure.

The 600kW loadbank delivers up to 648kW at 415V and features stable ΔT thermal control to ±0.5°C, enabling repeatable testing during commissioning.

Temperature accuracy is maintained regardless of flow variation, while built-in protections cover flow, pressure, overload, underload, and thermal shock.

Designed for liquid-cooled data centre commissioning

The unit uses a single-vessel architecture, reducing footprint compared with multi-vessel systems at similar power levels. This compact design makes it easier to position in plant rooms and simplifies transport and handling.

The platform includes a stackable structure, flush-mounted connections, heavy-duty castors, and dual-side forklift pockets, allowing two units to be transported within a standard-height ISO shipping container.

The system integrates with Crestchic’s VCS software, providing live monitoring of supply and hydraulic data, real-time load profiling, and the ability to cluster up to 240 load banks for hybrid air- and liquid-cooled testing.

Paul Brickman, Commercial Director at Crestchic, says, “The move towards liquid cooling is accelerating as rack densities increase, particularly with AI and high-performance computing workloads.

“Our new 600kW Liquid Cooled Loadbank has been designed from the ground up to serve this market, giving commissioning engineers the precision, reliability, and control they need to bring critical infrastructure online with confidence.”

The 600kW Liquid Cooled Loadbank is available for sale or rental through Crestchic’s global network.

For more from Crestchic, click here.