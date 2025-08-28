Techno Digital unveils hyperscale data centre in Chennai

Author: Simon Rowley

Techno Digital, the digital infrastructure arm of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (TEECL), today announced the inauguration of its 36MW data centre at SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri, Chennai. This next-gen facility is part of Techno Digital’s $1 billion investment commitment towards building future-ready, sustainable digital infrastructure across the country.

Spanning over 200,000 square foot, the state-of-the-art 36MW data centre delivers a hosting capacity of about 2,400 high-density racks and is designed to support flexible power densities from 10 kW to 50 kW per rack and beyond, making it one of India’s most advanced AI-ready infrastructures. Strategically located in the heart of Chennai’s IT corridor, the facility is designed to provide resilience against climate risks and offers seamless connectivity to multiple cable landing stations and domestic networks that anchor India’s internet backbone.

The facility’s design integrates:

On-site 110 kV GIS Substation with dual power feeds from independent substations, connected via underground cable paths for reliability and weatherproof operation.

Powering customers’ critical IT load within server hall via state-of-the-art UPS systems, tested and certified with NVIDIA’s latest GB200 series.

Efficient Cooling Architecture featuring centrifugal water-cooled chillers and adiabatic cooling towers, thus enabling best-in-class operational PUE and helping reduce water consumption by 75%.

Ankit Saraiya, Director & CEO, Techno Digital, says, “Our Chennai AI-ready hyperscale data centre is a significant milestone in our commitment to accelerating the Digital India vision and advancing India’s self-reliance initiative. This launch goes beyond infrastructure; it represents a strategic investment in building a future-ready digital ecosystem.

“Chennai stands out as a top destination for hyperscale data centres, due to its robust infrastructure, progressive business policies, and vibrant talent pool. This, coupled with our strong credentials in power infrastructure, strategically positions us as a partner of choice for enterprises looking to modernise, scale, embrace sustainability and future-proof their digital operations.”

India’s burgeoning digital economy demands a comprehensive focus on building a robust digital infrastructure. With the rise in data consumption, rapid cloud adoption, and advancements in AI and 5G rollout, data centres are the strategic pillars that deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions to meet this demand. Additionally, as sustainability is becoming a key factor in India’s growth trajectory, optimising energy-efficient resources for modern hyperscale and edge data centres is of utmost importance.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our AI-ready hyperscale data centre in Chennai, a facility that exemplifies progressive technology, precision engineering, and purposeful innovation, built at the intersection of tradition and technology,” comments Amit Agrawal, President, Techno Digital. “Today’s digital-native enterprises demand hyper-availability, seamless scalability, robust security, and operational resilience, all while advancing their sustainability goals. We are confident that the strategically located facility on India’s southern coast in Chennai, further augmented by our network of interconnected Edge data centres, is well poised to shape the country’s digital infrastructure with sustainable, AI-driven, and cloud-optimised offerings.”

Padam Prakash Gupta, Managing Director, TEECL, adds, “With this strategic expansion, Techno Electric reaffirms its commitment to building a high-quality, benchmark digital infrastructure platform. The Chennai Data Centre facility is a testament to the group’s EPC leadership and financial discipline, ensuring superior returns and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

The facility sets a new benchmark for sustainable digital infrastructure by deliberately allocating 25% of the total site area to green spaces – a first in the region. It incorporates adiabatic cooling towers and an energy-efficient exterior that reduce water consumption and minimise heat gain. Additionally, facility is equipped with advanced water treatment, recycling, and storage systems to ensure responsible usage and reuse of water. The design aligns with a Rated 3+ reliability standard and is confirmed for USGBC Gold certification for its environmental performance.

