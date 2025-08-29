Planning approved for new DC in Hertfordshire, UK

Author: Joe Peck

Outline planning has been approved for a new 5,000 m² data centre at 45 Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, UK.

Designed by architecture firm Scott Brownrigg for Northtree Investment Management, the new project is intended to provide much-needed digital infrastructure while creating a new, high-quality workplace and public realm.

Proposals seek to maximise space on the industrial site by replacing an existing two-storey warehouse and office building with a new three-storey facility, adorned with office accommodation, a substation, car parking, and servicing areas.

The architectural company says designs echo the scale of neighbouring logistics and light industrial buildings, using a contemporary architectural language and high-quality materials to “enhance the frontage to Maylands Avenue.”

Existing levels on the site will be utilised to maximise available space while reducing the height of the building facing the street.

The current access from Maylands Avenue will be enhanced to provide accessible parking and a point of arrival for guests, pedestrians, and those arriving by bicycle, while access from Cleaveland Way will be gated and dedicated to HGV and staff vehicles.

A setback from the roadside creates an opportunity to reinforce the boulevard and improve the quality of the public realm along Maylands Avenue. New landscaping with seating areas hopes to encourage pedestrian and cycle movement and contribute to the visual amenity on the estate.

The sustainability strategy includes measures such as a fabric-first approach for the design, as well as a layout that allows for naturally ventilated offices via openable windows, while maintaining the security of restricted spaces.

A mixture of locally native trees and shrub species will be planted along the boundaries to the south and west of the site to create a vegetative buffer for the development and habitat for local wildlife.

Scott Brownrigg claims its proposal for 45 Maylands Avenue is set to make the most of the site available, densifying industrial land use, whilst carefully considering how the occupied spaces can positively contribute to and improve upon the existing street scene.