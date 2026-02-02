BCS Consultancy launches Sustainable Development Service

Author: Joe Peck

BCS Consultancy, a global data centre consultancy, has launched a new Sustainable Development Service and appointed James Rogers Jones as Head of Sustainable Development.

The new service formalises sustainability as a core element of BCS Consultancy’s project management, cost management, commercial advisory, and technical delivery work, rather than a standalone offering.

The move reflects increasing client demand for advice that balances commercial delivery with environmental impact, community expectations, and long-term operational resilience.

James joins BCS Consultancy with experience supporting major data centre operators, including Digital Realty, Google, GreenScale, and AtlasEdge. His work has focused on sustainability strategy, regulatory compliance, and operational performance across complex data centre portfolios.

James comments, “Data centres underpin our modern economy and are one of the most impactful industries in the world. These assets can deliver enormous value to both clients and the communities they serve.

“Sustainability should no longer be framed primarily around ESG-signalling or long-term carbon targets; instead, it is increasingly becoming linked to energy security, price stability, and operational resilience.”

Responding to community and planning pressures

The Sustainable Development Service will support clients with long-term decision-making, including data centre roadmaps, portfolio strategy, sustainability frameworks, and policy advisory.

It is also intended to address growing development pressures, as community opposition and project cancellations increase across several data centre markets.

BCS Consultancy points to findings from its forthcoming 2026 Data Centre Trends Report, which indicate that communities are seeking more than renewable energy commitments when considering data centre developments.

Concerns increasingly relate to water usage, local electricity pricing, and wider quality of life impacts. The consultancy states that operators must demonstrate their role as responsible local stakeholders alongside meeting environmental targets.

The launch of the service forms part of BCS Consultancy’s wider approach to supporting clients through continued growth in global digital infrastructure and increased demand driven by AI workloads.

The consultancy positions sustainability as a contributor to long-term value for both clients and host communities.

Chris Coward, Chief Operating Officer at BCS Consultancy, says, “Our clients are facing increasingly complex challenges from power constraints and planning risk to community scrutiny and long-term resilience. They need a simpler way to achieve their sustainability goals with project managers, cost managers, and technical experts who understand sustainability and can deliver outcomes as part of their day job.

“The launch of our Sustainability Service is about delivering better outcomes and aligns with how our clients expect us to operate. James brings both credibility and clarity of thinking, and his appointment strengthens our ability to support responsible, long-term decision-making across the entire lifecycle.”

