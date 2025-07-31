Nxtra signs partnership with AMPIN

Author: Joe Peck

Indian data centre operator Nxtra (by Airtel) has signed a new agreement with AMPIN Energy Transition for an additional 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy via Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected projects.

This brings the total renewable energy capacity supplied to Nxtra by AMPIN to more than 200 MW.

The added capacity will be delivered in two phases, through captive projects located in Rajasthan and Karnataka. These will complement AMPIN’s existing supply of solar energy to Nxtra through intra-state, open access arrangements in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Under the new agreement, AMPIN will expand its service to 11 additional states and introduce new technologies, including large-scale ISTS-based renewable energy and consolidated supply from a single Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra, says, “Sustainability is not just a commitment, it is our responsibility and our opportunity to lead.

“By powering our digital infrastructure with over 200 MW of renewable energy through our partnership with AMPIN, we are setting new standards for the industry.

“This achievement highlights our leadership in using ISTS-backed clean energy to power our facilities sustainably, boosting reliability, and ensuring tangible climate impact.

“At Nxtra, we are determined to drive innovation and inspire action, ensuring that our operations not only support India’s digital growth but also protect its environment for generations to come.”

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, founder, Managing Director, and CEO of AMPIN, adds, “With this partnership, we demonstrate that through a seamless blend of inter-state and intra-state renewable energy solutions backed by a pan-India presence, we can take any customer through a nearly 100% energy transition.

“Nxtra by Airtel, a leader in the data and fast-growing data centre space, shares our vision for sustainability and we are proud to make data centres green by this association.”

AMPIN’s approach aims to establish long-term relationships with customers by offering energy supply across various technologies and regions. It says the collaboration with Nxtra highlights the role of large-scale renewable energy agreements in increasing operational efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Nxtra, likewise, says it has committed to reaching net zero emissions and is aligning its efforts with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidance. As part of this effort, the company is implementing a range of measures to reduce its direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) greenhouse gas emissions.

In June 2024, Nxtra joined the global RE100 initiative, pledging to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources. It became the first data centre operator in India, and the 14th Indian company overall, to join the programme.

