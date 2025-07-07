Get ready to ‘Elevate’ your infrastructure

Author: Joe Peck

Elevate is the premium data centre white space and equipment room solution from Excel Networking, meeting tomorrow’s infrastructure demands today.

AI, HPC, and data volumes generally are increasing demands on compute resources at a pace never seen before, leading to more fibre in the same, if not less, rack space, exponential increases to power density, unprecedented cooling challenges, and legislative requirements to manage, report and protect. All while deployment schedules tighten.

Elevate transforms complexity into competitive advantage through superior passive infrastructure solutions, including ultra-high-density fibre optic connectivity built on Senko low loss MPO and VSFF ready to support multi-terabit applications, intelligent rack systems with smart power and enhanced security, and aisle containment and fibre ducting systems.

Strategic partnerships with nVent and Sunbird complement the infrastructure offer, bringing precision cooling, high density intelligent power, and best-in-class DCIM.

Excel Networking recognises that efficient, on-time deployment needs more than just the right solution. Supply chain capability and support is critical, and here is where Excel Networking changes the game.

Responsive, proactive pre-sales, lead times measured in days not months, pre-terminated UK assembled fibres, pre-configured racks, and high production capacities slash project timelines.

The ability to deliver at scale is assured thanks to being part of Sonepar: the world’s largest electrical distributor with a revenue of over €30 billion (£25.6 billion) across more than 40 countries, ensuring supply chain excellence, consistent EMEA-wide support and financial stability.

Talk to Excel Networking’s dedicated team today to learn more about Elevate and how the company can support your next build.

