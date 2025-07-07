Macquarie and CareSuper join forces

Author: Joe Peck

Macquarie Cloud Services, an Australian cloud services provider for business and government and part of Macquarie Technology Group, has been appointed by CareSuper to lead a major cloud transformation program, marking a high-profile shift away from VMware Cloud on AWS and towards a more modern Azure environment.

The agreement is seeing Macquarie Cloud migrate and recalibrate CareSuper’s VMware Cloud on AWS (VMC) environment – made up of hundreds of applications and petabytes of data – into a Managed Edge Azure Local offering.

“Our goal is to optimise every part of our operation so we can deliver long-term value to our members,” states Simon Reiter, Chief Technology Officer at CareSuper. “Cloud decisions must serve that mission – not just today, but five years from now. Macquarie Cloud Services stood out as a partner who could deliver both the technical transformation and the ongoing managed service maturity required.”

Macquarie’s Azure-led approach consolidates CareSuper’s Technology estate into a unified platform. The engagement includes migrating workloads from VMware Cloud on AWS into a new Azure landing zone, modernising databases and implementing platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings with the aim to streamline performance and efficiencies for the fund.

“We’re seeing a wave of repatriation from AWS,” comments Naran McClung, Head of Azure at Macquarie Cloud Services. “For many organisations, rising costs and architectural limitations have made them re-evaluate. But it’s not just about moving away, it’s about moving forward. That’s where our team adds value.”

Macquarie has assumed the risk of the migration project, delivering the transformation with zero upfront cost to CareSuper and full accountability for outcomes.

“What we’ve found in partnering with Macquarie Cloud Services is a team of experts who can transform, refactor, migrate, and ensure we get the best operational value from our cloud environment. That the company backs itself by taking on the cost risk of the migration phase is telling of its capabilities and commitment to putting customers first,” continues Simon.

Four years as an Azure Expert MSP



Macquarie Cloud Services is one of only a handful of partners across Asia Pacific to retain its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status for four consecutive years.

“We’ve seen our Azure team and business expand by about 20% every year since we set it up in 2020,” claims Naran. “Becoming an Azure Expert MSP is not a lifetime achievement, it takes incredible dedication, assessments requiring dozens of the team to come together, and – most importantly – an ability to deliver value to customers time and time again.”

For more from Macquarie, click here.