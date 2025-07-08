EfficiencyIT announces partnership with MSSL

Author: Joe Peck

EfficiencyIT, a technology and data centre company providing consultancy, design and build services, and maintenance support, has today announced a formal partnership with Michael Smith Switchgear (MSSL), a UK-based manufacturer of sustainable electrical control and distribution equipment. With the intention to meet soaring demand for secure, scalable, and eco-conscious modular AI infrastructure in the UK and Europe, the alliance unites EfficiencyIT’s data centre engineering experience with MSSL’s switchgear manufacturing and installation capabilities.

Building on EfficiencyIT’s ModularDC solutions and aligning with the UK Government’s recently published AI Opportunities Action Plan, the partnership seeks to help organisations across the governmental, enterprise, and life sciences sectors deploy resilient, scalable AI compute environments while achieving increases in sustainability.

By collaborating from concept to delivery, EfficiencyIT and MSSL aim to reduce the time-to-deployment, cost, and environmental impact typically associated with accelerated computing infrastructure for HPC (high-performance computing) and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

A partnership founded on sustainability

Both EfficiencyIT and MSSL place an emphasis on sustainable innovation. EfficiencyIT holds PlanetMark accreditation and was recently recognised by its partner, Schneider Electric, as one of 16 EcoXpert partners globally for its sustainability impact. In recognition of its ongoing engagement in sustainable critical infrastructure operations, the company was also awarded a Royal Warrant of Appointment into the Place and Quality of Supplier of IT Infrastructure Services by His Majesty King Charles III, recognising the company’s delivery of sustainable IT infrastructure to the British Royal Household.

MSSL, meanwhile, is also a Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award winner and has spearheaded multiple sustainability initiatives in recent years, halving its carbon footprint, introducing renewable energy programs, and achieving carbon-neutral status for the first time in 2022. This track record has resulted in the company’s recognition through accolades and government case studies, most notably during COP26. Most recently, MSSL was honoured with The King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development, highlighting its long-term commitment to sustainability in manufacturing.

The new channel partnership aims to give customers access to prefabricated data centre systems manufactured and integrated in the UK, including next-generation UPS, low-voltage (LV) switchgear, and power equipment.

Additionally, by sourcing and manufacturing ModularDC systems in the UK, both companies aim to help customers decarbonise the supply chain by reducing Scope 3 emissions, strengthening local supply networks, and aligning with the UK government’s call for “sufficient, secure and sustainable infrastructure foundations for AI.”

A shared commitment to decarbonisation

“As demand for AI infrastructure intensifies, the data centre industry cannot afford to compromise on security, sustainability, or resilience,” argues Nick Ewing, Managing Director at EfficiencyIT. “By formalising our partnership with Michael Smith Switchgear, we’re ensuring that organisations across the public and private sectors can rapidly scale their data centre and AI compute environments without compromising on environmental commitments, supply chain security, or regulatory compliance.”

Sean Smith, Managing Director at MSSL, comments, “EfficiencyIT shares our passion for environmental stewardship and supporting UK-based manufacturing with the highest standards of sustainability. Our combined experience provides a powerful proposition for customers looking to accelerate their AI and high-powered data centre, energy, or electrical projects, and we look forward to collaborating to help meet and exceed these ambitions.”

