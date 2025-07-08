Invicti launches new Application Security Platform

Author: Joe Peck

Cybersecurity company Invicti today announced the launch of what it calls its “next-gen” Application Security Platform, featuring AI-powered scanning capabilities, enhanced dynamic application security testing (DAST) performance, and full-spectrum visibility into application risk. The platform seeks to enable organisations to detect and fix vulnerabilities faster and with greater accuracy.

“Your applications are dynamic, shouldn’t your AppSec tools be too?” argues Neil Roseman, CEO of Invicti. “Attackers live in your runtime, but most security tools are stuck in static analysis. With Invicti, we’re cutting through the static with a DAST-first platform that continuously uncovers real risk in real time so security teams can take action with confidence.”

DAST improvements with AI

The latest release introduces enhancements to Invicti’s DAST engine, which, according to data provided by the company, include:

• Being 8x faster than leading competitors.

• Finding 40% more high and critical vulnerabilities.

• Delivering 99.98% accuracy with proof-based scanning.

Securing more of what matters

The company says the Invicti platform now combines AI-driven features and integrated discovery to “expose more of the real attack surface and deliver broader, more accurate security coverage.” The main features include:

• LLM scanning — securing AI-generated code by identifying risks produced by large language models.

• AI-powered DAST — revealing vulnerabilities that traditionally required manual penetration testing.

• Integrated ASPM — bringing greater visibility into application posture, enabling teams to prioritise and manage risk across the SDLC.

• Enhanced API detection — identifying and testing previously hidden or unmanaged APIs, now with native support for F5, NGINX, and Cloudflare.

“A stronger DAST engine gives our customers more than better scan results, it gives them clarity,” claims Kevin Gallagher, President of Invicti. “They can see what truly matters, cut through the noise, and move faster to reduce risk. This launch continues our push to make security actionable, efficient, and focused on what’s real.”

