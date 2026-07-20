Aon expands data centre insurance programme to $5bn

Author: Joe Peck

Aon, a London-headquartered global professional services firm, has expanded its Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program (DCLP), increasing available insurance capacity to $5 billion (£3.7 billion) and broadening the range of risk management services available to support data centre developments from construction through to long-term operation.

The programme is intended to provide insurance and advisory support for digital infrastructure projects as investment in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and hyperscale data centres continues to grow.

Joe Peiser, CEO of Risk Capital at Aon, says, “Digital infrastructure has become one of the most important and capital-intensive asset classes in the global economy.

“As clients build larger and more complex data centre portfolios, they need access to greater insurance capacity alongside solutions that strengthen resilience throughout the asset lifecycle.

“Expanding DCLP to $5 billion demonstrates our ability to help clients access capital, manage risk, and scale with confidence.”

Broader risk management throughout the asset lifecycle

The enhanced programme provides up to $5 billion in Construction All Risks (CAR), Delay in Start-Up (DSU), Property Damage, and Business Interruption cover through a panel of A-rated insurers from Lloyd’s and company markets, alongside other insurance facilities.

It also includes expanded liability, cyber, and project cargo cover, offering up to $200 million (£148 million) in third-party liability outside the US, $100 million (£74 million) within the US, $400 million (£297 million) in cyber and technology errors and omissions cover, $500 million (£371 million) in project cargo cover, and up to $1 billion (£743 million) in terrorism cover through existing Aon facilities.

In addition, Aon has expanded its advisory services through Aon Global Risk Consulting, including climate risk advice, environmental risk management, Owners Protective Professional Indemnity (OPPI), security risk consulting, risk engineering, and operational resilience expertise.

The expansion builds on previous updates to the programme, which increased insurance capacity to $3.5 billion (£2.6 billion) and extended support for operational data centres.