Infinidat has announced the world’s fastest data recovery capabilities to significantly enhance its InfiniGuard appliance for enterprise users. The new InfiniGuard CyberRecovery capabilities provide best-in-class transparent protection of the entire backup environment. It features immutable snapshots and near-instantaneous recovery to previous points-in-time based on customer-defined policies. These advancements uniquely address the threat of cyberattacks, such as ransomware, which attacks companies, on average, every 14 seconds.

“With our InfiniGuard solution, Infinidat significantly raises the bar in ransomware protection with near-instantaneous cyber recovery,” comments Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “The exciting new enhancements to our InfiniGuard platform represent superior recovery capabilities that advance data protection. We are enabling enterprise customers to establish a new line of defense for data backup that is critical in 2021 and beyond.”

InfiniGuard CyberRecovery addresses the growing threat of ransomware, a malicious intrusion into the data centers of enterprises and cloud service providers. When ransomware takes data hostage, it destroys backup copies of data, steals credentials, leaks stolen information and worse. It has caused businesses of all sizes to shut down operations overnight, so it is not unusual for a company to pay a large sum of money to restore their business.

“With ransomware already costing enterprises $20 billion USD a year, CIOs need to go beyond just backup to put a comprehensive and bulletproof cybersecurity strategy in place,” says Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, at IDC. “That strategy needs to provide transparent, policy-based workflows using immutable snapshots, air gap protection, and flexible, granular and high performance recovery – all of which imply the need for a next generation data protection architecture.”

Discovering how ransomware intrudes into an enterprise IT infrastructure is extremely challenging and often happens after damage is already done to a company. The attack surface has also broadened over the past year because of the increased levels of companies’ employees working from home. The traditional line of defense has been data backup, but cyber terrorists now attack the backup and the storage that houses the backup solutions, too; therefore, data backup on its own is no longer sufficient as a defense.

InfiniGuard CyberRecovery protects the backup solution itself through its transparent protection functionality, which is a new-generation approach to defending against ransomware and other cyber threats. InfiniGuard offers immutable snapshots using WORM (write once read many) technology, ensuring that copies of data cannot be deleted, encrypted or changed.

Infinidat’s expanded cyber recovery solution also utilises policy-based point-in-time recovery capabilities to enable the near-instantaneous recovery back to any point in the history of the data for data integrity and consistency. For enterprises who want to verify the data before it goes back online in a business operational environment, InfiniGuard provides an isolated test environment that is easy to use.

“Protecting your entire backup environment is now an essential part of any organisation’s cyber defense strategy,” says Greg Harrison, VP Global Accounts of CBTS. “As a channel partner, InfiniGuard CyberRecovery offers our customers a powerful new way to better protect themselves from increasing threats. The fast speed with which you can recover, with full data integrity, makes InfiniGuard the rock star of cyber recovery.” Infinidat’s newest innovation in cyber recovery on the InfiniGuard platform gives enterprise customers the ability to implement a new, more effective strategy to guard against, fight off and recover from damaging cyberattacks.