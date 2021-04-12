OVHcloud is expanding its suite of Bare Metal servers with two new ranges that provide high performance, very high capacity bandwidth and high availability. These new machines address the needs of organisations running critical workloads. These servers will be available in OVHcloud data centres across Europe, the US and Canada.

The new range of servers is aimed at large corporations, for example those in the banking, healthcare, higher education and research sectors. These organisations typically need a strong price-performance ratio, the ability to anticipate technical risks and deliver business growth. To meet these requirements, they also need to be supported by a resilient, very high-bandwidth network, available across the globe – all of which the new Bare Metal ranges provide.

OVHcloud expertise for a wide range of professional use cases

The two new ranges: Scale and High-Grade offer servers optimised for complex, resource-intensive tasks. They are particularly suited to the following use cases:

Managing Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI), particularly for companies that want to consolidate their data centres

Software Defined Storage (SDS), that can handle increased volumes of data, while controlling costs

Virtualisation, containerisation, and orchestration, for project deployment or application modernisation while optimising hardware and software investments

Big Data and analytics, to optimise data usage

Archiving and backup, as storage solutions must meet very specific needs, such as agile information flow management, fault prevention, ensuring optimal archiving of critical data, and compliance with applicable laws

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), for large-scale management of remote and virtualised work environments.

Two innovative ranges to meet the highest requirements

The Scale and High-Grade ranges include all the OVHcloud commitments: the latest and most powerful computing components, the best price-performance ratio with transparent and predictable pricing, OVHcloud Link Aggregation (OLA) technology, which allows users to aggregate each server’s network interfaces to boost its availability while isolating it from the public network and any potential threats, and 99.99% SLA Anti-DDoS protection. Finally, unlimited traffic is also included.

Complementing the Hosted Private Cloud catalogue, which was recognised as a leader in the Hosted Private Cloud market in The Forrester Wave: Hosted Private Cloud Services in Europe, Q2, 2020 report [EMEA], both ranges are operated according to the most demanding security standards in compliance with ISO/IEC 27001.

Scale offers a range of 6 servers with AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon Gold CPUs. It is aimed at companies with high performance requirements. Scale provides the resilience and speed to enable these large companies to grow their business by improving their IT performance. The range offers a guaranteed bandwidth of up to 25 Gbps, and a service level agreement (SLA) of 99.99%, ensuring the best guarantees for hosting the customer’s infrastructure (on private or hybrid cloud).

offers a range of 6 servers with AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon Gold CPUs. It is aimed at companies with high performance requirements. Scale provides the resilience and speed to enable these large companies to grow their business by improving their IT performance. The range offers a guaranteed bandwidth of up to 25 Gbps, and a service level agreement (SLA) of 99.99%, ensuring the best guarantees for hosting the customer’s infrastructure (on private or hybrid cloud). High-Grade, consisting of a selection of 10 servers based on AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon Gold CPUs, is designed for businesses with critical availability and performance needs. The range offers guaranteed bandwidth of up to 50 Gbps and combines computing power, a very high-bandwidth network, and a large storage capacity. It is particularly well suited to use cases involving HCI, SDS or storage, and will grow into a machine dedicated to artificial intelligence.

“These new OVHcloud ranges address the challenges faced by large companies and organisations with critical needs, offering a high-speed, high-availability solution optimised for a wide range of use cases. With the Bare Metal Scale and High-Grade ranges, we want to provide a turnkey, high-performance and versatile solution that allows companies to focus on their core day-to-day operations and on growth,” comments Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer at OVHcloud.

Some of the Scale and High-Grade servers will also form the technical backbone of the next Nutanix and NetApp package offers, which will soon be offered by OVHcloud.