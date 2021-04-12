Uninterruptible power supply manufacturer, Riello UPS, is helping a hospice hit new heights by supporting its new hot air balloon-related fundraising campaign.

The power protection specialist is one of an exclusive number of corporate supporters for Nightingale House’s ‘Build a Balloon’ initiative, which will play a central role in the Wrexham-based hospice’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

COVID-19 has hit the charity extremely hard, forcing the cancellation of many of its regular face-to-face fundraising events. As an alternative way of generating much-needed income, it came up with the idea of creating a hot air balloon where businesses and local people could sponsor a panel.

The balloon will take to the skies to mark several of Nightingale House’s fundraising activities over the coming months.

Leo Craig, Managing Director of Riello UPS, comments: “Many of our team and their families or friends have first-hand experience of Nightingale House’s vital and amazing work.

“Despite the massive challenge of COVID-19, which has had a huge impact on their fundraising activities, they’ve always been there to support loved ones when they need it the most.

“Everyone at Riello UPS is proud to support Nightingale House’s exciting new ‘Build a Balloon’ campaign, which will help the hospice carry on making a big difference throughout our local community.”

Sarah Povey, Community and Events Fundraiser for Nightingale House, says: “Our truly unique ‘Build a Balloon’ campaign was put together to help raise crucial funds which enable us to provide care for the most vulnerable people in our community.

“We are asking members of the public to sponsor a panel on our hot air balloon, so they can be part of something special… something exciting… and it’s a great way of recording a happy memory that will stay with them and Nightingale House for years to come.

“The campaign also allows corporate partners to get involved by sponsoring their own panel on our Nightingale House balloon which will feature their company logo. We are incredibly grateful to Riello UPS for their fantastic support, this venture would not be possible without their backing and we are excited for this magnificent spectacle to take to the skies this summer.”

Nightingale House provides specialist palliative care services and essential physical, emotional, spiritual, and social support to people living with life-limiting illness and their families across North East Wales.

Its services are completely free-of-charge and include a 12-bed inpatient ward, a 15-patient day services unit, an outpatient clinic, occupational therapy, complementary therapies, physiotherapy including a hydrotherapy pool and an ambulance service.