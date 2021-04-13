The BMP41 Label Printer is a rugged, portable solution that gives you the versatility to create die-cut or continuous labels up to 25mm wide, anywhere, anytime! Whether you are faced with your jobs for the day or one-off tasks, the BMP41 printer is the one device for all your labelling jobs – from wire marking and general ID to multi-area labels such as patch panel, terminal block and more.

Includes a large, clear window to show installed cartridge

Features textured rubber overmolding for better grip while handling

Withstands 1.2m drops for added durability

Facilitates label creation with QWERTY keypad or Brady Workstation software

Features a long-life NiMH rechargeable battery

Includes jobsite quick-key options that are ideal for datacom and electrical professionals

