The BMP41 Label Printer is a rugged, portable solution that gives you the versatility to create die-cut or continuous labels up to 25mm wide, anywhere, anytime! Whether you are faced with your jobs for the day or one-off tasks, the BMP41 printer is the one device for all your labelling jobs – from wire marking and general ID to multi-area labels such as patch panel, terminal block and more.
- Includes a large, clear window to show installed cartridge
- Features textured rubber overmolding for better grip while handling
- Withstands 1.2m drops for added durability
- Facilitates label creation with QWERTY keypad or Brady Workstation software
- Features a long-life NiMH rechargeable battery
- Includes jobsite quick-key options that are ideal for datacom and electrical professionals