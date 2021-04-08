Caterpillar has announced the introduction of new 3250 kW and 3500 kW standby power nodes that use the Cat C175 engine platform to provide customers with more options for addressing their power needs in large 60-Hz standby and mission-critical applications.

The Cat C175-16 generator set rated at 3250 kW and the Cat C175-20 generator set rated at 3500 kW are the first power solutions engineered by Caterpillar for these specific nodes. They are ideal for data centres, hospitals, wastewater treatment plants, municipalities and other large facilities.

Offered through the Cat dealer network for 60-Hz applications in North America and around the world, the 3500 kW power node is now available, while the 3250 kW unit will be launched in the second quarter of 2021.

“As mission-critical facilities grow in size and complexity, our customers are seeking reliable standby solutions that allow them to minimize their costs by selecting a solution that precisely meets the power need,” says Bart Myers, general manager in Caterpillar’s Electric Power Division. “By expanding our portfolio of large power solutions, Caterpillar is in a stronger position to address market demand with four power nodes between 3000 kW and 4000 kW on a field-proven engine platform.”

The new Cat C175 diesel generator sets provide certification to U.S. EPA Tier 2 emission standards, and engine emissions consistent with Tier 4 Final levels are achieved by upgrading with Caterpillar’s advanced aftertreatment technologies. They can operate in high ambient environments and provide full power up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celsius) without derating.

Cat C175 diesel generator sets are designed to meet the NFPA power restoration requirement for Level 1 systems and accept 100 percent block load in one step. They meet ISO 8528-5 G3 requirements for steady state and load acceptance.

Caterpillar delivers innovative power systems engineered for exceptional durability, reliability and value. The company offers worldwide product support, with parts and service available globally through the Cat authorized service and dealer network. In addition, dealer technicians are trained to service every aspect of Cat equipment.