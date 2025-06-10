FFT chooses Keepit for data backup

Author: Joe Peck

Keepit, a global provider of a cloud backup and recovery platform, today announced that it has been selected by the French Tennis Federation (FFT) to independently backup its Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, and Power BI data.

The FFT chose Keepit as a sovereign backup solution, independent of major global cloud providers. The company is Danish and controls its entire hosting chain by operating its own cloud and data centres across Europe, the UK, Canada, Australia, and the US. Keepit’s architecture reportedly met the FFT’s requirements of security, independence, and business continuity.

“Until three years ago, we had no backup solution for our cloud environments. My objective was clear: to identify a European service provider guaranteeing maximum independence”, says Franck Labat, Technical Director at FFT. “Beyond this initial requirement, Keepit was able to meet additional needs that we hadn’t anticipated: centralised, traceable archiving of PST files, unified management of all our data via a single platform, and, more recently, seamless integration of our directory as part of our complete migration to Entra ID.”

The FFT, headquartered at Roland-Garros stadium, organises, coordinates, and promotes tennis for over 8,000 clubs throughout France. The FFT’s operations also involve the management of a large number of seasonal employees as part of its event-driven activities, generating significant data flows to be processed and restored. To ensure consistent monitoring, the company needs to be able to recover data from people who have left, sometimes after short assignments, in order to pass it on to managers.

The collaboration began in 2022, alongside SCC France, a partner of the FFT for over 15 years, with the initial aim of safeguarding Microsoft 365 environments. Since then, the partnership has gradually expanded to include Power BI and Microsoft Entra ID. FFT now plans to integrate any new Microsoft solution it adopts into the Keepit ecosystem.

“We are particularly proud to have led this project alongside our partner SCC, offering the FFT an independent cloud backup and recovery platform that is simple to deploy and administer,” says Cyril VanAgt, Vice President Channel EMEA at Keepit. “We remain fully committed to supporting the next steps in the evolution of its cloud and Microsoft environments.”

