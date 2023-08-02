Hanwha Vision has announced that it has been authorised by the CVE Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA).

In a demonstration of its commitment to best practice in cyber security, authorisation as a CNA allows it to identify, define and catalogue publicly reported cyber security vulnerabilities for the benefit of users, partners and the wider information technology and cyber security communities.

The CVE Program is an international, community-based effort that relies on technology firms to share any vulnerabilities they discover, which are then assigned and published to the CVE list.

In turn, IT and cyber security professionals use these records to coordinate efforts to prioritise and address these vulnerabilities. The list feeds the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

“Authorisation as a CNA shows how seriously Hanwha Vision takes cyber security,” says Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing at Hanwha Vision. “Being authorised as a CVE numbering authority represents a logical next step in Hanwha Vision’s ongoing commitment to cyber security and provides an added level of reassurance to users.”

CNA authorisation will augment the work of the firm’s long established S-CERT department, where a dedicated team addresses all possible product security vulnerabilities and responds promptly in the event of a security vulnerability via documented security vulnerability response process and notice policy.

With CNA status, the firm is able to publish CVE records and support a growing community of technology providers, as they work to minimise cyber security threats through swift and coordinated action.

