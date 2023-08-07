Major figures from some of the top law enforcement agencies in the world are coming to RGU for an international cyber security conference.

The University’s School of Computing has partnered with OSP Cyber Academy to host the Senior Leaders Cyber Summit on 31 August.

Speakers include Cynthia Kaiser, Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division; David Charters, a former MI6 Intelligence Officer; and Chief Superintendent, Conrad Trickett, who leads Police Scotland’s Digital World Programme.

The event has a distinct aim of discussing and setting out practical cyber security solutions which can be used at a national level and beyond. The Senior Leaders Cyber Summit will give a unique insight into the types of cyber security challenges faced by leaders across the globe.

Other speakers at the event come from a range of international sectors including academia, business and public services.

Irene Coyle, Chief Operating Officer of OSP Cyber Academy, says, “To bring this calibre of cyber security expertise and the diversity of the distinguished speakers to Aberdeen is truly remarkable. It is the perfect chance for people to hear from true leading lights in our sector. Working alongside RGU is perfect, as it means we can also use the University’s academic knowledge around cyber security to further accelerate awareness and engagement with this important part of our world.”

As well as speakers, there will also be panel discussions and network opportunities for attendees. A senior leaders gala dinner is also being held at the Ardoe House Hotel later in the evening and this will also incorporate the Cyber Security Woman of the World Award.

