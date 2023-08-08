As 2023’s advancements in technology pose more questions than answers, the industry’s most insightful minds come together at Digital Transformation EXPO Europe (DTX) – the home of digital transformation, and UC EXPO (UCX) – the home of customer and workplace tech.

Taking place on 4 and 5 October 2023 at ExCel London, the event comes at a time when IT teams and business leaders are starting to realise the impact from emerging technologies which has led to the theme of this year’s show being ‘preparing for the next realm’. Organisations can learn how to balance risk with reward – readying their people, processes and infrastructure for the continual evolution of enterprise technology and AI.

On day one of the show, three inspiring headline speakers take to the stage with Baroness Martha Lane Fox, President of the British Chamber of Commerce and Founder of lastminute.com, opening the show to explore why businesses need to decide if AI is friend or foe. Plus, world-renowned social engineer and author of ‘People Hacker’, Jenny Radcliffe, speaking on the impact of tools such as ChatGPT on human-based attacks and approaches; and former distinguished engineer at Google Cloud, Kelsey Hightower, discussing the future of open source for product innovation.

Day two will feature comedian and TV presenter Dara O’Briain alongside presenter & UCL professor, Hannah Fry to discuss the key role of storytelling and the value of being human in the age of machines.

Furthermore, 18 stages of content will host case studies, panel debates and peer-to-peer roundtables discussing cloud, networks, cyber security, DevOps, software engineering, unified communications and collaboration, AI and automation and data, plus a new stage dedicated to IT Ops and service management.

This year’s event will be backed by a host of household names including Cisco, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Zoom and HP, plus Sophos, Okta, ThreatLocker and Checkpoint.

Dominie Roberts, Programme Lead for DTX + UCX, says, “Following our hugely successful Manchester show in May, we’re even more excited for the Europe edition of DTX+UCX returning to London ExCeL at such a crucial time for IT teams and business leaders.”

“This year’s event is designed to help organisations gain the knowledge and solutions they need to keep up with advancements in technology and the way a new generation of customers and employees are using it.”

“Given the lineup of headline speakers, featured case studies and technology showcases, this year is sure to be one of the best yet and we’ll be announcing the details of the agenda and expo over the next few weeks.”

