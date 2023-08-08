KIOXIA has announced the addition of the KIOXIA CD8P Series to its line-up of data centre class solid state drives (SSDs).

The new series is well-suited to general purpose server and cloud environments that can take advantage of PCIe 5.0 (32GT/s x4) performance. Data centre applications can generate complex mixed workloads spread across large-scale virtualised systems in 24×7 operational data centres. The new drives are available in capacities up to 30.72TB and in both EDSFF E3.S and 2.5inch (U.2) form factors.

Optimised for performance, latency, reduced power and thermal requirements for data centre environments, where power and cooling efficiency is critical, the new series provides the predictability and consistency needed for a seamless user experience.

The KIOXIA CD8P Series realises approximately a 60% to 80% increase in sequential read performance, when compared to previous generation PCIe 4.0 SSDs, including:

Random read performance up to 2,000K IOPS and random write performance up to 400K IOPS.

Low and consistent 99.999 th percentile latency of under 250us in standard random read workloads, and under 1.8ms in standard OLTP-style mixed workloads.

The new data centre drives are based on the KIOXIA BiCS FLASH fifth generation, three-dimensional flash memory TLC technology, and utilise an inhouse developed controller. Its SSDs are compliant with PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 specifications, as well as the NVMe Express Management Interface (NVMe-MI) v1.1d, and support OCP data centre NVMe SSD specifications (not all requirements).

Additional features and benefits include:

Full data reliability with end-to-end data protection, power loss protection and flash die failure recovery.

Security options: Non-SED, SIE and SED (TCG Opal and Ruby SSCs).

